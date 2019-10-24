Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Sluggish to begin season
Bogdanovic posted two points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists during the 124-95 loss against the Suns on Wednesday.
In 22 minutes of action Thursday, Bogdanovic was sluggish offensively to begin the season, as he managed a mere 10 percent overall from the floor while totaling just two points. The guard, who averaged 14.1 points per outing last season, will look to rebound from his poor opening day performance Friday against Portland.
