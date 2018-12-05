Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Solid effort in easy victory
Bogdanovic totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over the Suns.
The Kings had control of the game early in this one, allowing many of the primary players to get some rest down the stretch. Bogdanovic had 14 points in 20 minutes, putting up some across the board numbers to round out a solid line. He has emerged as one of the Kings main scorers as well as the supplementary facilitator on an offense that is working right now. He needs to be on a roster in all formats.
