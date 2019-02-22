Bogdanovic finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Warriors.

Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup Thursday, ending the night with a solid all-around line. It appears as though this move could stick moving forward with Harrison Barnes shifting to the power-forward spot. Nemanja Bjelica was out of the rotation and seems as though he could be filling this role in the foreseeable future. Bogdanovic should have been rostered everywhere prior to this but the move certainly solidifies his value.