Bogdanovic finished with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-101 loss to Houston.

Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup after Iman Shumpert was traded to the Rockets prior to tipoff. The Kings were completely outplayed, however, Bogdanovic was able to put up numbers across the board after a couple of sub-par performances. His elevation to the starting unit could be a permanent move but that remains to be seen. Alec Burks will come across as part of the trade and has been playing well for the Cavaliers. The likelihood is that Bogdanovic will be the priority and his role shouldn't change, whether he is starting or coming off the bench.