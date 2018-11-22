Bogdanovic delivered 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic came off the bench yet again, but his allotment of playing time was essentially that of a starter. The 26-year-old's shot attempts were a season high, and he's now drained multiple threes in five straight games. Bogdanovic is already averaging 13.6 points following Wednesday's performance, and the second-year guard could make his way to the first unit at any point going forward.