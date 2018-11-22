Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Spearheads second unit in win
Bogdanovic delivered 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Bogdanovic came off the bench yet again, but his allotment of playing time was essentially that of a starter. The 26-year-old's shot attempts were a season high, and he's now drained multiple threes in five straight games. Bogdanovic is already averaging 13.6 points following Wednesday's performance, and the second-year guard could make his way to the first unit at any point going forward.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Plays 23 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in team-leading scoring total off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Saturday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.