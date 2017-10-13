Bogdanovic exited Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers early with a right ankle sprain, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovic slammed into Kosta Koufos will attempting to defend a three-pointer and came down awkwardly on his ankle. He had to be helped off the court by the team trainer and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the exhibition. Bogdanovic will almost certainly sit out Friday's preseason tilt against the Warriors and his availability for the regular season opener on Wednesday could also be in doubt depending on the severity of the sprain.