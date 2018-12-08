Bogdanovic will start Saturday against the Pacers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Iman Shumpert (rest), the usual starter, won't be available. So Bogdanovic will enter the lineup. In four games this season seeing 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 21.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

