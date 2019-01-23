Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Tuesday
Bogdanovic will start Tuesday against the Raptors.
With Iman Shumpert (rest) out, Bogdanovic will be inserted into the starting five. De'Aaron Fox (toe) and Nemanja Bjelica (back) are out as well, which could lead to extra usage for Bogdanovic. In seven starts this season, the sophomore is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.1 minutes.
