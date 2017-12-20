Bogdanovic will enter the starting five for Tuesday's tilt with the Sixers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

With George Hill (illness) on the sidelines, the Kings will elevate Bogdanovic into the starting lineup on the wing next to Garrett Temple. Bogdanovic posted 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 29 minutes Sunday and should once again see a sizable workload with Hill being held out.