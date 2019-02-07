Bogdanovic will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovic will be elevated to the starting five Wednesday as usual starter Iman Shumpert was dealt to the Rockets earlier in the day. It's unclear if Bogdanovic will continue to start once Alec Burks joins the team, but it's certainly a possibility as the second-year guard is having an excellent season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.