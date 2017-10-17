Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Status remains uncertain for opener
Bogdanovic (ankle) remains uncertain for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
After taking part in portions in Sunday's practice, Bogdanovic was held out of Monday's session entirely, so it appears he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort in the ankle he sprained at the end of last week. His availability for Wednesday's morning shootaround should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll play, though for now, he can be considered questionable.
