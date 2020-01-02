Bogdanovic posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to the Clippers.

After shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep for his first 10 appearances of December, Bogdanovic has gone a combined 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-9 from deep over the past two games. That said, he was facing some tough teams, going up against the Nuggets on the road and then coming back home to Sacramento to face the Clippers. He'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Grizzlies.