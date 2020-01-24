Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Stepping into starting role
Bogdanovic is starting at shooting guard Friday against the Bulls, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic is set to draw his first start of the season, as the Kings look to shake things up in the starting five. Buddy Hield will retreat to the bench as a result.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Chips in 19 from bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially available Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...