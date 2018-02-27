Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Struggles to find net in loss
Bogdanovic managed 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
A rough shooting night led to an overall downturn for Bogdanovic, who'd hit or eclipsed the 20-point mark in two of the prior three contests. The 25-year-old did prop up his final line with another solid game as a facilitator, and he's now dished out at least five assists in six of 10 February contests. Bogdanovic's shooting has undeniably been spotty at times, but his prowess from distance often helps him maximize his buckets. Even with a 25.0 percent showing from behind the arc Monday, the sharpshooting Serbian is still sporting an impressive 43.4 percent success rate from three-point range during the current month.
