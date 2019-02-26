Bogdanovic contributed seven points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to Minnesota.

Bogdanovic shifted back to the bench after starting the previous two games, allowing Marvin Bagley to enter the opening lineup. Bogdanovic struggled from the field, hitting just 3-of-13 from the floor in what was a disappointing night. He had scored in double-figures in six straight games prior to this and will likely be better next time around. His playing time generally stays the same whether he is coming off the bench or not and so this move to the bench will not hurt his production moving forward.