Bogdanovic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic experienced cramping in his left hamstring during Tuesday's win over the Suns, which explains why he was on the bench during crunch time despite his career-high 31 points. He'll likely test the issue out during warmups before his availability is determined for Friday's clash in Brooklyn.