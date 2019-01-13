Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high 22 points Saturday
Bogdanovic ended with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over the Hornets.
Bogdanovic led the Kings with 22 points Saturday, after scoring a total of just 13 points across his last two games. He also connected on four triples, matching his season-high in that category. Despite his solid production thus far this season, he remains in the second unit behind Iman Shumpert. The coaching staff likely enjoy his ability to provide offense off the bench. There is a chance he eventually takes the starting spot but nonetheless, he should be rostered in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Delivers full line in start•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ties season-high in steals•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Across the board production in loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Knocks down game-winning trey•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 13-point effort•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Impressive showing off bench•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...