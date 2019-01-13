Bogdanovic ended with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic led the Kings with 22 points Saturday, after scoring a total of just 13 points across his last two games. He also connected on four triples, matching his season-high in that category. Despite his solid production thus far this season, he remains in the second unit behind Iman Shumpert. The coaching staff likely enjoy his ability to provide offense off the bench. There is a chance he eventually takes the starting spot but nonetheless, he should be rostered in all formats.