Bogdanovic supplied 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Logging the start at small forward in place of the resting Iman Shumpert, Bogdanovic thrived and provided a team-high scoring total. The 26-year-old has hit the ground running after a late start to the season, hitting double digits in the scoring column in seven of eight games and draining multiple threes in all of those contests as well. Bogdanovic remains a more consistent source of offense than Shumpert, but it remains to be seen if coach Dave Joerger opts to continue deploying the former off the bench due to the scoring juice he can provide on the second unit.