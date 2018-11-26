Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high scoring total in start
Bogdanovic supplied 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
Logging the start at small forward in place of the resting Iman Shumpert, Bogdanovic thrived and provided a team-high scoring total. The 26-year-old has hit the ground running after a late start to the season, hitting double digits in the scoring column in seven of eight games and draining multiple threes in all of those contests as well. Bogdanovic remains a more consistent source of offense than Shumpert, but it remains to be seen if coach Dave Joerger opts to continue deploying the former off the bench due to the scoring juice he can provide on the second unit.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Draws start Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Spearheads second unit in win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Plays 23 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in team-leading scoring total off bench•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...