Bogdanovic said he was on the bench late in Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Suns after experiencing cramping in his left hamstring, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Though Bogdanovic didn't seem too concerned about the hamstring, coach Luke Walton admitted after the game that the sixth man would likely be examined by the training staff before his status for Friday's game in Brooklyn is decided upon, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. The hamstring issue was about the only blight in an exceptional performance for the third-year swingman, who submitted a career-high 31 points (11-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes. He's taken on a prominent role in the Sacramento attack in the team's first four games without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle), averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 dimes, 3.8 triples, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals in those contests.