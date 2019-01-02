Bogdanovic totaled 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Portland.

Bogdanovic started slowly Tuesday but got things going late, helping force the game into overtime. He has now scored in double-figures in all but four games this season and his three steals matched his season-high. Despite his production across the board, he remains outside the top 100 in standard leagues due in large part to his high turnover rate.