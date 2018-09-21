Bogdanovic will undergo a minor knee surgery Monday and does not have a timetable for a return, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports. He suffered the injury playing for the Serbian national team last Monday.

Bogdanovic underwent a knee surgery in late April, which had a scheduled recovery time of 8-10 weeks. Shortly after getting healthy, he appears to have re-aggravated the issue. It's reportedly minor, but the news isn't encouraging less than a week away from the beginning of training camp. A timetable for a return may be established following the procedure. For now, he should be considered questionable for the preseason at best.