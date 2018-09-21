Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: To undergo minor knee surgery
Bogdanovic will undergo a minor knee surgery Monday and does not have a timetable for a return, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports. He suffered the injury playing for the Serbian national team last Monday.
Bogdanovic underwent a knee surgery in late April, which had a scheduled recovery time of 8-10 weeks. Shortly after getting healthy, he appears to have re-aggravated the issue. It's reportedly minor, but the news isn't encouraging less than a week away from the beginning of training camp. A timetable for a return may be established following the procedure. For now, he should be considered questionable for the preseason at best.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expected to recover in 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Undergoing surgery for slightly torn meniscus•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in 12 points in finale•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains game-winning bucket in Friday's victory•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Contributes team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Red-hot shooting continues Sunday•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...