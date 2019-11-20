Bogdanovic had 31 points (11-14 FG, 7-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Suns.

Injuries have seen Bogdanovic's minutes rise considerably, and he has logged 30-plus minutes in five of his last six appearances coming off the bench. The veteran has responded, however -- aside from posting his season-best mark against the Suns, he has averaged 21.3 points while shooting 56.5 percent from deep over that six-game span. He should remain as a reliable scoring force Friday on the road against the Nets.