Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Undergoing surgery for slightly torn meniscus
Bogdanovic had a post-season MRI which revealed a slight tear of the meniscus in his left knee. As a result, he will undergo a "minimally invasive meniscus debridement procedure", Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
This news is relatively out of the blue, as the rookie missed just four games this past year and there was no word of him dealing with knee soreness towards the end of the season. He also played well, averaging 11.8 points on 44.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes. More information on a recovery timetable should be provided after the surgery.
