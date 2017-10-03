Bogdanovic provided two points (1-3 FG) and three rebounds across 13 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

The rookie -- who signed a three-year, $27 million contract this past offseason -- struggled to find his shot during his debut. He's pegged as a shooter, having hit 43.0 percent of his shots from deep last year, so Monday's effort was somewhat underwhelming. It seems probable the team will keep throwing him into the fire, however, as the deal they offered him infers they believe he can be a contributor this season.