Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Underwhelming in Monday's debut
Bogdanovic provided two points (1-3 FG) and three rebounds across 13 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.
The rookie -- who signed a three-year, $27 million contract this past offseason -- struggled to find his shot during his debut. He's pegged as a shooter, having hit 43.0 percent of his shots from deep last year, so Monday's effort was somewhat underwhelming. It seems probable the team will keep throwing him into the fire, however, as the deal they offered him infers they believe he can be a contributor this season.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...