Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Unlikely to play Monday
The Kings list Bogdanovic (ankle) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Unless Bogdanovic is able to take part in morning shootaround without any discomfort in his right ankle, he'll likely be held out for a second straight contest. Trevor Ariza saw the biggest spike in playing time while Bogdanovic was sidelined for Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Pelicans, playing 32 minutes off the bench in the contest.
