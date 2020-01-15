Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Bogdanovic (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks.
Bogdanovic is in line to miss his sixth straight contest as he recovers from right ankle soreness. More word on his status may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
