Bogdanovic (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with the Celtics, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic continues to battle through a sore left hamstring, though he was able to play Sunday against the Wizards. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious and Bogdanovic will aim to continue his recent scoring binge against the Celtics.

