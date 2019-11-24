Play

Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Kings.

Bogdanovic was originally listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, but the swingman seems to have taken a step forward compared to where his health stood a day earlier. The 27-year-old will likely be re-evaluated closer to tipoff before the Kings determine whether his sore left hamstring will cost him a second straight game.

