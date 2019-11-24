Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Upgraded to questionable
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Kings.
Bogdanovic was originally listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, but the swingman seems to have taken a step forward compared to where his health stood a day earlier. The 27-year-old will likely be re-evaluated closer to tipoff before the Kings determine whether his sore left hamstring will cost him a second straight game.
