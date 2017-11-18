Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will come off bench Friday
Bogdanovic will play a reserve role in Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
After beginning the season as a reserve, Bogdanovic has started the previous nine games for the Kings. However, they have opted to go small Friday by inserting rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox in the starting lineup in order to counter Portland's lineup. Bogdanovic figures to see a slightly decreased workload as a result.
