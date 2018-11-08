Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will have minutes restriction for a few games
Bogdanovic will have a minutes restriction for the few games, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic is making his season debut Wednesday, after undergoing a minor knee procedure and being out for the last two months. The Kings will likely have him coming off the bench and ease him into his return.
