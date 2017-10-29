Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will make first career start Sunday
Bogdanovic will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has put together a pair of solid outings over the last two games, averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.0 minutes. Coach Dave Joerger has liked what he's seen from his rookie and will give him a shot in the top unit, while shifting fellow rookie Justin Jackson to the bench. It's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or not, though for now, this should mean a temporary uptick in value for Bogdanovic.
