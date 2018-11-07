Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will make season debut Wednesday
Bogdanovic (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic had been targeting Wednesday's game as a return date since mid-October, so things went exactly as planned. Still, he may come off the bench and be eased back into action. Bogdanovic averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 27.9 minutes last season.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes through shootaround•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Could play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Manages to practice Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Targeting Nov. 7 for possible return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: To undergo minor knee surgery•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.