Bogdanovic (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic had been targeting Wednesday's game as a return date since mid-October, so things went exactly as planned. Still, he may come off the bench and be eased back into action. Bogdanovic averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 27.9 minutes last season.