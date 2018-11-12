Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday
Bogdanovic will play Monday against the Spurs, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Not that his status was in much question, but Bogdanovic did sit out Friday's game on the first night of a back-to-back for rest purposes. He returned to action Saturday against the Lakers and finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20 minutes of action. He could see a slightly increased workload Monday in what will be his third game back, and Bogdanovic's status is worth monitoring later in the week when the Kings head into a Friday/Saturday road back-to-back.
