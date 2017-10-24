Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday
Bogdanovic (ankle) will play Monday against the Suns.
Bogdanovic is set to make his NBA debut Monday after spraining his ankle during the preseason. He is set to come off the bench, competing with Garrett Temple and Vince Carter for reserve wing minutes.
