Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Sunday
Bogdanovic has been cleared to play Sunday against Washington.
The Kings initially called him questionable, but Bogdanovic will be available as an option for Luke Walton off the bench after he was held out of Friday's loss.
