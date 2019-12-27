Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Thursday
Bogdanovic (ankle) is set to play Thursday against Minnesota, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic went through pregame warmups, and the team has ultimately elected to give him the green light. He'd missed the last three games due to a right ankle injury.
