Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will start Monday
Bogdanovic will get the start Monday against the Thunder, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Bogdanovic will be getting the start over George Hill at shooting guard. While there has been no reason announced for the switch, they could just be looking to play the hot hand. Over his last nine games, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.3 points over 29.6 minutes. Over that same stretch, he's converting 54.7 percent of his shots overall and 46.9 percent of his three point attempts. The switch could lead to some extra playing time for Bogdanovic, while Hill could see a reduction in time.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Pours in team-high 22 in loss•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads team in scoring with 19 points off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench with 11 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Back to bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Set to start Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.