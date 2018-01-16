Bogdanovic will get the start Monday against the Thunder, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Bogdanovic will be getting the start over George Hill at shooting guard. While there has been no reason announced for the switch, they could just be looking to play the hot hand. Over his last nine games, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.3 points over 29.6 minutes. Over that same stretch, he's converting 54.7 percent of his shots overall and 46.9 percent of his three point attempts. The switch could lead to some extra playing time for Bogdanovic, while Hill could see a reduction in time.