Play

Bogdanovic (hamstring) will start Thursday against the Hawks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovic was probable heading into the contest after sitting out of Saturday's loss to the Pistons with a sore hamstring. Buddy Hield will head back to the bench as a result but could see a slight uptick in minutes if Bogdanovic is at all monitored due to the injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories