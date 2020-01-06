Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Monday
Bogdanovic (ankle/illness) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
In addition to Bogdanovic's ankle injury, he's dealing with the flu, though it's unclear which issue was more important in his ultimate designation. Trevor Ariza figures to see an expanded role until Bogdanovic is healthy enough to return.
