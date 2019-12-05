Bogdanovic (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic has been battling a left hamstring issue lately, though it's a right knee contusion that will keep him sidelined Wednesday. Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica are both candidates to see increased run in place of Bogdanovic, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in San Antonio.