Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't play Wednesday
Bogdanovic (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic has been battling a left hamstring issue lately, though it's a right knee contusion that will keep him sidelined Wednesday. Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica are both candidates to see increased run in place of Bogdanovic, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in San Antonio.
