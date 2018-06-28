Kings' Brandon Austin: Added to Kings' summer league roster
Austin will play for the Kings' summer league team.
Austin spent last season's summer league with Philadelphia, but wasn't able to show enough to earn his way on to the roster. After a year of refining his skill, Austin is back and will look to make a bigger impression on the Kings' staff. That said, it's still unlikely that Austin makes a final roster, let alone gets a training camp invite.
