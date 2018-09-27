Kings' Brandon Austin: Joins Kings' camp roster
Austin was added to the Kings' training-camp roster, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Austin spent most of last season in the G-League with the Reno Bighorns, where he played in 15 games and averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.5 minutes. He also played for Sacramento this offseason with the team's entry in Summer League, so the two sides are quite familiar with each other. Still, despite bringing Austin in for training camp, he's highly unlikely to make the final roster and is a safe bet to start the year in the G-League once again.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...