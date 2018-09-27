Kings' Brandon Austin: Joins Kings' camp roster

Austin was added to the Kings' training-camp roster, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Austin spent most of last season in the G-League with the Reno Bighorns, where he played in 15 games and averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.5 minutes. He also played for Sacramento this offseason with the team's entry in Summer League, so the two sides are quite familiar with each other. Still, despite bringing Austin in for training camp, he's highly unlikely to make the final roster and is a safe bet to start the year in the G-League once again.