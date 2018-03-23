Caboclo was reassigned to the Reno Bighorns of the G League on Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 22-year-old has picked up some minutes here and there for the Kings after coming over from Toronto at the deadline, but for the most part he remains a project player. Caboclo played 13 minutes Thursday against Atlanta, finishing with five points, four rebounds and a block.

