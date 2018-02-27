Kings' Bruno Caboclo: Logs career-high 19 minutes in team debut
Caboclo turned in four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
With veteran Zach Randolph logging a DNP-CD, Caboclo saw the floor for the first time since being traded to the Kings, serving as starter Skal Labissiere's backup on the night. The 22-year-old had only logged a grand total of seven minutes across two contests this season while with the Raptors, and Monday's allotment of playing time was actually a career high. Caboclo was initially believed to be a candidate for release shortly after his arrival, but Sacramento will apparently opt to give him some run in what would be his first extended stint of action as a pro.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...