Caboclo turned in four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

With veteran Zach Randolph logging a DNP-CD, Caboclo saw the floor for the first time since being traded to the Kings, serving as starter Skal Labissiere's backup on the night. The 22-year-old had only logged a grand total of seven minutes across two contests this season while with the Raptors, and Monday's allotment of playing time was actually a career high. Caboclo was initially believed to be a candidate for release shortly after his arrival, but Sacramento will apparently opt to give him some run in what would be his first extended stint of action as a pro.