Kings' Bruno Caboclo: Non-factor all career
Caboclo appeared in 12 games with the Raptors and Kings and managed 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.
Caboclo has not been a factor in each of his four NBA seasons, including in 2017-18. His season high in points came on March 31 against Golden State when he poured in seven points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field. Caboclo does have a qualifying offer for next season at the price tag of $3.5 million, and it's uncertain whether the Kings will elect to keep him at that price.
