Caboclo will be traded from the Raptors to the Kings in exchange for Malachi Richardson, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

After being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Caboclo was always considered to be a developmental piece for the Raptors, but never really seemed to put it all together. It appears the Raptors are now set to cut bait and will instead bring in the youngster Richardson to provide wing depth during the team's upcoming playoff run. For Caboclo, he'll head to a Kings squad that already boasts plenty of bodies at the two forward spots. That likely means the change of scenery shouldn't do much for Caboclo's fantasy value and owners can still avoid him for the time being. Caboclo has yet to play in double-digit games in a single season over his four-year career.