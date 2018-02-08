Kings' Bruno Caboclo: Traded to Sacramento
Caboclo will be traded from the Raptors to the Kings in exchange for Malachi Richardson, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
After being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Caboclo was always considered to be a developmental piece for the Raptors, but never really seemed to put it all together. It appears the Raptors are now set to cut bait and will instead bring in the youngster Richardson to provide wing depth during the team's upcoming playoff run. For Caboclo, he'll head to a Kings squad that already boasts plenty of bodies at the two forward spots. That likely means the change of scenery shouldn't do much for Caboclo's fantasy value and owners can still avoid him for the time being. Caboclo has yet to play in double-digit games in a single season over his four-year career.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...