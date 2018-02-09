Kings' Bruno Caboclo: Unlikely to play Friday
Caboclo is doubtful to make his Kings debut Friday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Caboclo is expected to be with the team, but still must pass his physicals and is unlikely to suit up. It's also unclear what his role on the team will be, as the Kings have plenty of young talent on the wing and at the forward spots.
