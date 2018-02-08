Updating a previous report, Caboclo is expected to remain with the Kings following Thursday's trade from the Raptors, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Caboclo was sent from the Raptors to the Kings in exchange for Malachi Richardson earlier Thursday, but word following the trade was that he was going to be waived. That's no longer the case, as the Kings have opted to waive former first-rounder Georgios Papagiannis instead, while keeping Caboclo on the roster. That being said, Caboclo is still buried on the forward depth chart and remains very inexperienced on game day considering he's yet to play double-digit outings in a season so far in his career. He's unlikely to be worthy of fantasy consideration.