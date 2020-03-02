Hield posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Hield put on a solid performance Sunday, but his workload continues to drop, which remains a concern. Across the past six games, Hield is seeing just 23.5 minutes per contest, resulting in averages of 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.