Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 12-point effort in Friday's loss
Hield tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Hield turned in his second 12-point effort in as many exhibitions on the strength of another strong shooting performance. The 23-year-old sharpshooter is 9-for-16 from the field over his first pair of preseason tilts, providing a glimpse of one of the more effective parts of his game. The 2016 first-round pick enjoyed much more success after coming over to the Kings from the Pelicans at the trade deadline last season, upping his field-goal percentage from 39.3 to 48.0 and his three-point success rate from 36.9 percent to 42.8 percent. He's penciled in as the starting small forward at the moment, a position that would allow him to generate an abundance of multi-category fantasy production in the coming season.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up career-high 30 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Matches season high with 22 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Stays hot with 22-8-7 stat line Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Busy in Wednesday's home loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...