Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 12-point effort in Friday's loss

Hield tallied 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Hield turned in his second 12-point effort in as many exhibitions on the strength of another strong shooting performance. The 23-year-old sharpshooter is 9-for-16 from the field over his first pair of preseason tilts, providing a glimpse of one of the more effective parts of his game. The 2016 first-round pick enjoyed much more success after coming over to the Kings from the Pelicans at the trade deadline last season, upping his field-goal percentage from 39.3 to 48.0 and his three-point success rate from 36.9 percent to 42.8 percent. He's penciled in as the starting small forward at the moment, a position that would allow him to generate an abundance of multi-category fantasy production in the coming season.